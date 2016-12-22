Deputy delivers Christmas gifts from anonymous donors

Anonymous donors, with the help of a Randolph County sheriff's deputy, made Christmas possible for one Region 8 family just days before Christmas.

The backseat of Deputy Allen Webb's truck is usually home to his K9 partner Tasha. Thursday evening, though, it was a different sight.

The backseat was chock full of Christmas gifts. There were so many presents, in fact, that he had to put the rest of them in the front seat of his truck.

It's the fourth year he's delivered gifts to families in town who need a little help during the holidays. He hopes it's something he's able to do for years to come.

"I don't see any end. As long as they keep coming, we'll do more," Deputy Webb said. "It'd be nice if we had to bring every vehicle we had up here to distribute gifts like that."

Thursday evening, as the sun went down and his shift with the sheriff's department started up, Deputy Webb set out on his mission in his unorthodox sleigh.

"When you knock on the door, usually a child runs and says hey the cops are here! Or the sheriff's here!"

But that doesn't deter him. After knocking on the front door, Deputy Webb announced that he was simply there to drop off a few presents for the children in the home.

For the family, it was a blessing that came at just the right time. The mother just got back to work from medical leave and had no idea how they were going to make Christmas happen this year.

While it was a blessing for the family, Deputy Webb said he's the one who's actually blessed.

"To see a child that may not get anything other than what you bring that's being given to them, it gives you a really good feeling, like you're really doing a lot," Deputy Webb said.

Deputy Webb added that delivering the gifts is also a way to build trust and relationships with children in the community.

Again, the gifts were donated anonymously, but if you'd like to learn how you can help, contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Department at (870) 892-8888.

