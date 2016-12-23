Juvenile injured after falling through school roof - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Juvenile injured after falling through school roof

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

Kennett police say two juveniles who got onto the roof of a school building were spending the night together when they decided to go to a convenience store before climbing an awning.

According to Kennett Police Captain Rick Groves, the juveniles climbed the awning before one of the children fell through a skylight into the band room at the Kennett Middle School.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital while his 16-year-old friend was not injured.

According to Kennett School District Superintendent Chris Wilson, police were called to Kennett Middle School around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Dr. Wilson said the juvenile was transferred to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, but the condition of that juvenile isn't known. 

Kennett police are investigating. 

