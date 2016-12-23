Juvenile injured after falling through school roof

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.
An Arkansas woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Stone County.
Northeast Greene County Fire District Chief Daniel Patterson told Region 8 News the fire that destroyed Larry's Auto Sales on Highway 49 has been ruled accidental.
The Jonesboro Police Department has released more details about a shooting early Monday morning.
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
Snow fell once again in March on Monday morning in Region 8.
Here is a look at some weather photos from Region 8 viewers Saturday.
Storms raked across the central U.S. Tuesday night, causing damage from Arkansas to Illinois.
The 2017 Academy Awards Sunday celebrated the best of film performances and production for the films of 2016.
Hundreds stranded by rising flood waters have been rescued.
