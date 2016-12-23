Juvenile injured after falling through school roof

Kennett police say two juveniles who got onto the roof of a school building were spending the night together when they decided to go to a convenience store before climbing an awning.

According to Kennett Police Captain Rick Groves, the juveniles climbed the awning before one of the children fell through a skylight into the band room at the Kennett Middle School.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital while his 16-year-old friend was not injured.

According to Kennett School District Superintendent Chris Wilson, police were called to Kennett Middle School around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Dr. Wilson said the juvenile was transferred to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, but the condition of that juvenile isn't known.

Kennett police are investigating.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android