Jonesboro business announces plans to expand

Jonesboro business announces plans to expand

A Jonesboro-based business announced plans to expand their operation across state lines and overseas.

Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, which opened in Jonesboro earlier this year, will open new locations in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Stillwater, Oklahoma and Maui, Hawaii in 2017, Buddy Caubble told Region 8 News.

Caubble said the facility will include more than 10,000 square feet of jumping surfaces and it will offer many of the services it has offered in Jonesboro.

