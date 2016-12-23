City "exploring all options" to handle civil lawsuits - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City "exploring all options" to handle civil lawsuits

(Source: KAIT)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The city attorney for Blytheville said he is “exploring all options” regarding potential settlements in two lawsuits.

Both civil suits against the city of Blytheville claim rights violations.

Chris Brown, city attorney, told the city council this week that the Arkansas Municipal League gave him the suggestion to seek the council’s approval to negotiate with Chardrick Mitchell and John F. Pugh.

Any settlement proposal would have to then be accepted by the city council.

Lawyers for Mitchell sued the city after police used a Taser during an investigation.

Mitchell was found guilty of disorderly conduct and obstruction. He was not found guilty on the failure to submit charge, according to Brown.

Lawyers for Pugh sued police for botching a traffic investigation. He was found guilty of driving left of center and found not guilty on a DWI and refusal to submit to chemical testing charge, according to Brown.

