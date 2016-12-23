EXCLUSIVE: Fiancée of fallen officer Jody Smith sits down in interview

It's been two weeks since Georgia Southwestern State University Police Officer Jody Smith died after being shot while responding to a call in Americus.

Smith now leaves behind his family and fiancée Sarah Smarr.

"Both of his sisters texted me and asked if he was working that day," said Sarah Smarr. "I said yeah he is. They said have you heard from him. I said no. I just had a gut feeling. I can't explain it. I just knew something was wrong."

Sarah said that it has been tough, as the two first started dating in high school.

She said Jody had a big heart, loved children, and also, old men in bow ties.

Sarah traveled up to the Macon hospital where Jody went into surgery and ultimately died afterward.

"Praying for a miracle, praying that he would come from this, but, at the same time, I knew if he lived through it and woken up, he wouldn't have been the same with without Nick," said Smarr. "I think that would have been really hard for him to live with knowing that Nick Spent his last breath trying to save him."

She added that she was initially in shock when she heard that Smith had been shot, but was not surprised to learn that his close friend and fellow law enforcement officer Nick Smarr was by his side.

Sarah and Jody were engaged to get married in May. She says Jody proposed to her in her living room last February.

"Jody and I were engaged, but we were also best friends. We talked every single day. We talked about everything. Its been so hard. I just want to pick up my phone and text him or call him and say, 'What are you doing?' Its hard to know I can't do that, I can't do that anymore."

Sarah said she has a tremendous support system of friends and family who have been helping her lately.

In the past couple days, Sarah received a watch in the mail, which Jody had bought for her, but would never get to see her wear.

