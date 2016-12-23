A Better Region 8 Guest: A teen's view of his own hometown

My name is Cody Mooneyhan, and I go to Westside Middle School. Today, I would like to discuss the present and future of Jonesboro as well as what I like and what is different.

Jonesboro, as is now, is looking good. On the A-State side of town, past the stadium, new businesses are arriving daily. Not many businesses are failing, and it seems that Jonesboro is growing all the time.

Jonesboro, however, is also unique and diverse. I see this as a good thing as it provides a layer of character to an already wonderful city.

Some examples of diversity are the different areas of town. For example, there are heavily populated areas like downtown, less hectic parks like Craighead Forest and Joe Mack Campbell, and a lot of activities available, like bowling, laser tag, mini golf, a trampoline park and more.

As for the future of Jonesboro, it looks good. You never know what will happen, but you do know what you hope to happen. Hoping for Jonesboro to keep expanding, but staying the city I know and love makes this A Better Region 8.

- Cody Mooneyhan, Westside Middle School

