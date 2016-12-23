Seniors hold last senior walk at old elementary school

The Trumann High School graduating seniors of 2017 are now the last group of seniors to have their senior walk through the halls of Cedar Park Elementary School.

With the construction of the new elementary school coming to finish, the old elementary school is scheduled to be torn down this summer.

During the walk, mixed emotions ran through students and staff.

“Well I heard a lot of I am sad, and we are the last class that ever get to do this, and this is where I went to elementary, and no one else is going to come here,” said Myra Graham, the superintendent.

“It is heartbreaking, but then it is good to see that the next generation is getting something new like we got whenever we were this age,” said Garrett Woods, graduating senior and student council president.

On top of being the last group of seniors to do their senior walk at the old elementary building, students felt a sense of excitement in preparation for their graduation ceremony held Friday night in the high school gym.

“We got a sense of urgency, but this has been 13 years of our lives preparing for this moment,” said Woods. “I can only tell my classmates to give it all to God and trust that he will continue to grow us on our next journey.”

According to Graham, the new elementary will be ready to go in August.

An open house will be held at the new school May 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

