Seniors hold last senior walk at old elementary school - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Seniors hold last senior walk at old elementary school

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

The Trumann High School graduating seniors of 2017 are now the last group of seniors to have their senior walk through the halls of Cedar Park Elementary School.

With the construction of the new elementary school coming to finish, the old elementary school is scheduled to be torn down this summer.

During the walk, mixed emotions ran through students and staff.

“Well I heard a lot of I am sad, and we are the last class that ever get to do this, and this is where I went to elementary, and no one else is going to come here,” said Myra Graham, the superintendent.

“It is heartbreaking, but then it is good to see that the next generation is getting something new like we got whenever we were this age,” said Garrett Woods, graduating senior and student council president.

On top of being the last group of seniors to do their senior walk at the old elementary building, students felt a sense of excitement in preparation for their graduation ceremony held Friday night in the high school gym.

“We got a sense of urgency, but this has been 13 years of our lives preparing for this moment,” said Woods. “I can only tell my classmates to give it all to God and trust that he will continue to grow us on our next journey.”

According to Graham, the new elementary will be ready to go in August.

An open house will be held at the new school May 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Missing Trumann teen found safe

    Missing Trumann teen found safe

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:49:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:18:49 GMT
    David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)

    The Trumann Police Department found a teen that did not return home from school Friday night. 

    The Trumann Police Department found a teen that did not return home from school Friday night. 

  • Donation drive in Harrisburg held for flood victims

    Donation drive in Harrisburg held for flood victims

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:08:49 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:47:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One restaurant in downtown Harrisburg took donations to help flood victims in Pocahontas.

    One restaurant in downtown Harrisburg took donations to help flood victims in Pocahontas.

  • Patrick Street widening project started

    Patrick Street widening project started

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:30:03 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:42:18 GMT
    (Source: City of Jonesboro)(Source: City of Jonesboro)

    The widening of two blocks of Patrick Street has started.

    The widening of two blocks of Patrick Street has started.

    •   
Powered by Frankly