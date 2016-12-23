Last minute shoppers crowd stores

Christmas is just around the corner and with only two shopping days left, many stores in Region 8 saw large crowds on Friday.

One store manager said being prepared for last-minute shoppers means adding more staff.

"We have all hands on deck we are ready to go," said Academy manager, Joel Haynes. "We've brought out all the merchandise we can, all the name brands, all the gifts we can get for the customers."

Another Region boutique employee said their phones rang nearly non-stop on Friday.

"The hours that are typically down time, towards open and close, we still have people coming in the doors," said Casey Emery, a sales associate at Obsidian Boutique.

Emery said the store has been particularly busy with online orders.

"We've had tons of orders being shipped out," said Emery. "We've even had some of our other workers traveling to Mississippi and trying to get to our Cabot store just to pick up stuff."

