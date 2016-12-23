Motorcycle club donates toys to Agape House children

Children at the Agape House in Paragould received presents at their Christmas party on Saturday with the help from groups in town.

Santa even showed up at the Oak Grove Community Center where the party was being held.

The Agape House has 26 residents with 42 kids this year.

Sonny Curtis, the executive director of the Agape House, said they receive toy donations from Leadership Paragould every year, but with the number of kids this year, more help was needed.

The ages of the kids range from five months to 17 years.

Curtis was thankful that the motorcycle group Saints and Sinners helped out this year.

“We were very excited,” Curtis said. “I was trying not to be anxious because we have 42 children this year and Leadership Paragould helps us out. They have helped us out for the past four years, but I was doing the math in my head thinking that is probably not going quite to do it. Then Tracy called and said the Saints and Sinners wanted to help and do a toy drive to help with our kids, so it worked out fantastic.”

The Saints and Sinners hold a toy drive each year, according to club member Sandy Nedelman.

“Ever since I have been a member of this club, we have done something for the families for every Christmas,” Nedelman said. “The last two years, we have gotten with Tracy Cobb, the lady at the Family Dollar with the Angel Tree. Last year it was the Mission and this year was the Agape House.”

Nedelman said the group holds fundraiser throughout the year to help get the toys for the organization they are helping out.

