Two juveniles arrested in armed robbery

Dec. 26 UPDATE: Two juvenile males have been arrested in Friday night's armed robbery of a convenience store formerly named the Red Light Market, according to Sgt. Cassie Brandon.

JPD expects to release more information on Tuesday.

The store's owner Hassan Alqaissi said he hopes police can stop crime from happening in the neighborhood.

"We been facing this problem like on Nettleton Quick Stop, and on the Citgo gas station, the one on Gee Street and now here you know," said Alqaissi. "I don't know what's going on, I been here since like 2003 in this town and I feel like it's going worse and worse."

Jonesboro police continue their investigation into an armed robbery of a convenience store formerly named the Red Light Market.

Saturday, police released new information, saying that two masked men entered the store at 519 East Johnson Avenue and told a clerk to give them "cash register receipts".

Paul Holmes, public information officer for Jonesboro police, said the two men, one armed with a handgun, left the front door of the store.

Officers were called to the store at 10:40 Friday night.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the crime may call the Jonesboro police at 935-STOP.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android