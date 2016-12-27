Suspects wanted in mini storage break-ins arrested

Police say two people were caught on camera stealing from mini storage units on Christmas Day. Now those suspects are in custody.

The Trumann Police Department released images on their Facebook page Tuesday showing the suspects along with their unique getaway vehicle.

According to the department, the suspects broke into "several" units at Walter's Mini Storage on Sunday.

The truck the suspects used "appears to be an old railroad truck" TPD states in the post.

It has no back bumper or license plate. There is a red and white sticker on the left rear door reading, "Fire Extinguisher Inside."

The department later Tuesday posted the suspects were arrested and thanked the community for sharing the post.

No names were immediately released.

