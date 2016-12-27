Suspects wanted in mini storage break-ins arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Suspects wanted in mini storage break-ins arrested

(Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)
(Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)
(Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)
(Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Police say two people were caught on camera stealing from mini storage units on Christmas Day. Now those suspects are in custody.

The Trumann Police Department released images on their Facebook page Tuesday showing the suspects along with their unique getaway vehicle.

According to the department, the suspects broke into "several" units at Walter's Mini Storage on Sunday.

The truck the suspects used "appears to be an old railroad truck" TPD states in the post.

It has no back bumper or license plate. There is a red and white sticker on the left rear door reading, "Fire Extinguisher Inside."

The department later Tuesday posted the suspects were arrested and thanked the community for sharing the post.

No names were immediately released.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:49:29 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:30:21 GMT

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

  • Bootheel hospital under audit

    Bootheel hospital under audit

    Friday, March 31 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:04:44 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:26:45 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

  • Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:46:56 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:51:56 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly