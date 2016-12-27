Update: Juvenile suspects used BB gun in holdup

Jonesboro police released new details from the investigation into the armed robbery at the Bridge Street Market, formerly named the Red Light Market.

According to police, two suspects entered the store late Friday night and stole money. One held up a store clerk with a black BB gun.

The suspects, 15-year-old and 13-year-old boys, entered the store at 519 East Johnson Avenue several minutes before the robbery and one touched some merchandise. Surveillance video shows one suspect touching a bag of chicken cracklins and some snack cakes.

Investigators took the items to look for fingerprints.

Surveillance video also showed one of the suspects held the store clerk at gunpoint while the other suspect took cash from the register. The store clerk called police when both suspects ran away.

On Christmas Day, one suspect along with his mom and dad arrived at the police department to talk about the incident.

The suspect’s mother told officers that her son “was not acting right and did not want to leave the house.” She also said her son confessed to robbing the store.

During an interview with Det. Bill Brown, the suspect said he did not want to rob the store, but the other suspect would “hit him upside the head with the gun.”

The teen also identified the other suspect involved.

The following day, Brown was able to make contact with the other suspect’s father who brought his son to the police department.

In the interview with the detective, the suspect said the other teen went to Dollar General which was closed so they both went to Bridge Street Market. He claimed the other suspect gave him a BB gun so he could get the money.

The suspect also began to laugh during the interview. When Brown asked the teen why he was laughing, he said he thought the “situation” was funny, according to the police report.

Brown was able to retrieve the gun from a family member of one of the suspects.

Both teens are charged with aggravated robbery and theft.

