Police need help in robbery investigation

West Memphis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local convenience store.

According to West Memphis police, the suspect robbed the Exxon on North Missouri Street on Christmas Day just before midnight.

The suspect appears in surveillance video wearing a black jacket with a rip on the left bottom side of the jacket.

The suspect can also be seen running from the south of the store after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.

