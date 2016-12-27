Police need help in robbery investigation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police need help in robbery investigation

(Source: West Memphis Police Department) (Source: West Memphis Police Department)
(Source: West Memphis Police Department) (Source: West Memphis Police Department)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

West Memphis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local convenience store.

According to West Memphis police, the suspect robbed the Exxon on North Missouri Street on Christmas Day just before midnight.

The suspect appears in surveillance video wearing a black jacket with a rip on the left bottom side of the jacket.

The suspect can also be seen running from the south of the store after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:49:29 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:30:21 GMT

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

  • Bootheel hospital under audit

    Bootheel hospital under audit

    Friday, March 31 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:04:44 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:26:45 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

  • Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:46:56 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:51:56 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly