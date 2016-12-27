City urges caution to drivers at new roundabout - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City urges caution to drivers at new roundabout

(Source: City of Jonesboro) (Source: City of Jonesboro)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro wants you to understand the traffic pattern at the intersection of Aggie Road and Airport Road.

As the new roundabout project continues, the city has released an image in an effort to explain the traffic change. The city will no longer use stop signs at the intersection.

According to Bill Campbell, director of communications, construction crews are working on a final layer of asphalt, striping and sidewalks.

The city is also working to finish an exclusive lane southbound on Airport to westbound Aggie.

The city urges drivers to use caution at the new roundabout while crews work to finish the project.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:49:29 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:30:21 GMT

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

  • Bootheel hospital under audit

    Bootheel hospital under audit

    Friday, March 31 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:04:44 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:26:45 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

  • Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:46:56 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:51:56 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly