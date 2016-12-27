City urges caution to drivers at new roundabout

The city of Jonesboro wants you to understand the traffic pattern at the intersection of Aggie Road and Airport Road.

As the new roundabout project continues, the city has released an image in an effort to explain the traffic change. The city will no longer use stop signs at the intersection.

According to Bill Campbell, director of communications, construction crews are working on a final layer of asphalt, striping and sidewalks.

The city is also working to finish an exclusive lane southbound on Airport to westbound Aggie.

The city urges drivers to use caution at the new roundabout while crews work to finish the project.

