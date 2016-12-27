New roundabout project complete

The roundabout at Aggie and Airport roads is now complete.

All the cones have been removed, the stop signs are down, and all lanes are now open.

The city of Jonesboro wants you to understand the traffic pattern at the intersection.

According to Bill Campbell, director of communications, construction crews only have to lay sod so that the right-turn bypass lane can open and the entire project will be complete.

Signs have also been posted at each entrance to the roundabout to help prevent accidents.

