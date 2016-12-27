Hardy shooting victim on the run

Police are searching for a man on the run after recovering from injuries he received in a Sharp County shooting.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said William Welch, the victim of a shooting on December 14, is also the suspect in a string of robberies.

Rose said before the shooting took place, he identified Welch as the person responsible for robberies that took place on Riverview and River Road.

In one of the robberies, Rose said Welch lived inside the home for a few days taking food, alcohol and clothes.

He explained a warrant was out for Welch’s arrest for absconding but he ran off before the arrest was made.

“He was being arrested by probation and parole,” Rose said. “Whenever he was scheduled to be released, I don't have the exact date, it was just a few days ago, he was spooked and he did take off before he was taken into custody.”

Rose said Welch is known to use the alias of Michael Hightower.

He said Welch is no stranger to burglary and has been arrested before for the crime.

Rose said Welch is not known to be violent.

People are urged to contact their local police department if they have any information on Welch’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android