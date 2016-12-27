Man flashes family in Hardy park, police say

A man in Hardy was charged with sexual indecency with a minor after he flashed his genitalia to family in Loberg Park.

Police Chief Scott Rose said Robert Kuhn was at the portable restrooms at the park when a family drove through the area.

He said Kuhn came out with his pants down and showed off his genitalia.

When the family went to leave the park, Kuhn flashed the family again but this time spread his legs.

Rose said inside the van were a man, woman and three children under the age of 10.

When police arrived, they found things in Kuhn’s car that caused some concern.

“Christmas presents just positioned where they could be seen outside the car,” Rose said. “It didn't seem like they would normally ride there in the back glass where they could be seen.”

Other items found along with the presents also gave police “extreme alarm” but Rose was unable to say specifically what those items were.

Rose said at first, Kuhn denied having done anything.

Eventually, he told police he did not know why he did it at all.

Kuhn told police he did not know there were children inside the vehicle.

Rose said Kuhn has been charged and is out on bail.

He plans to talk more with Kuhn at a later date.

