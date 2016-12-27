Hardy works to create county food pantry

The city of Hardy is moving forward with plans to create a bigger food pantry for the county.

Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said the city council agreed to continue with negotiations for the building.

He said the old funeral home on Main Street will be donated to the city to use as a food pantry if the local alliance of churches agrees to run it.

The city is working to set up a meeting with those churches to further discuss the plans.

Currently, Jackson said the food pantry in Hardy is located in a small room in a Presbyterian church.

The city hopes their plans will change that.

“Hopefully we can go from, I believe there are 11 churches in the alliance right now,” Jackson said. “I'm hoping we can double that and have everyone in one central location to where you don't have people going to each individual church. You'll have one central spot. I believe that is going to make it easier for everybody.”

Along with food, Jackson said the city is looking at adding clothes to the facility and maybe in a kitchen to teach people how to cook healthier foods.

The city is still working to finalize everything but if it all goes according to plan, Jackson said they hoped to have the new pantry running sometime in January.

