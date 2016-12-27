Jonesboro Sears to close next year

According to company officials, the Sears at 1901 South Caraway Road in Jonesboro will close in mid-April.

Company officials said Tuesday the store will remain open for customers until then and the store will begin its liquidation sale on Jan. 6. However, the Sears Auto Center will remain open and is not closing.

