Jonesboro Sears to close next year - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Jonesboro Sears to close next year

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to company officials, the Sears at 1901 South Caraway Road in Jonesboro will close in mid-April. 

Company officials said Tuesday the store will remain open for customers until then and the store will begin its liquidation sale on Jan. 6. However, the Sears Auto Center will remain open and is not closing. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Entertainment announced for Cave City Watermelon Festival

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:49:29 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:30:21 GMT

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

    A festival dedicated to the "World's Sweetest Watermelons" will also feature the sweet sounds of live music.

  • Bootheel hospital under audit

    Bootheel hospital under audit

    Friday, March 31 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:04:44 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:26:45 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday her office has initiated an audit of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti.

  • Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Health inspections: March 31, 2017

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:46:56 GMT
    Friday, March 31 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:51:56 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    A Jonesboro restaurant had to call in pest control after health inspectors found insects in their kitchen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly