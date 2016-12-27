Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission sets price tag for application process

A person wanting to secure a cultivation license for the state's new medical marijuana law must come up with $15,000 in order to apply for the license, the state's medical marijuana commission agreed Tuesday.

According to a story from KATV, the amount is the maximum amount allowed under state law and applicants can receive half of the money back if they do not get a license.

The five licenses that will be selected by the commission will be done on a merit basis, officials decided earlier this month. Also at Tuesday's meeting, the commission voted unanimously that an applicant must have an association with either a doctor or pharmacist before applying and that a cultivation site must be 3,000 feet from a private or public school, church or daycare from property line to property line.

The commission will next meet on Jan. 3.

