Jonesboro to collect Christmas trees starting Jan. 5

The city of Jonesboro will get into the post-Christmas spirit and help the environment at the same time, starting early next year.

According to Jonesboro communications director Bill Campbell, the city will begin collecting discarded Christmas trees from Jan. 5 to Jan. 20. The trees must be live, have all of the icicles and decorations removed and must be placed at the edge of the grass close to the road.

Also, the trees must not block any traffic signals, signs or a driver's view of an intersection or roadway.

In addition, the city will suspend collection of leaves, grass, limbs, brush and shrubs through Dec. 30, Campbell said.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android