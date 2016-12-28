2 killed in White Co. crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2 killed in White Co. crash

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Two Arkansas men died in a Tuesday afternoon crash in White County.

An Arkansas State Police crash report states Kevin J. Gray, 39, of Judsonia, was heading south on Arkansas Highway 367 with Robert W. Adams, 46, of Bradford.

Another vehicle was heading north around 1 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck the vehicle Gray was driving.

Gray and Adams died in the crash.

The report states the driver of the second car was not injured.

According to ASP, it has worked 538 crashes so far in 2016 compared to 512 crashes in 2015.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

