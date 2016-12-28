No criminal charges for ASP trooper in deadly crash

A prosecuting attorney has decided to not charge an Arkansas State Police trooper involved in a deadly October crash.

In a news release, ASP stated the crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and Kleinshore Road in Hot Springs killed Cassandra Marie Braun, 26 and Tavon Desean Jenkins, 24.

Trooper Brian Burke, a five-year veteran with ASP, is still on medical leave from the accident.

An independent investigation is now complete and 18th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Terri Harris says no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

Since that investigation is over, state police can start its internal review of the crash.

The review will determine whether Trooper Burke’s vehicle was following state police policies and procedures.

ASP will then decide if any disciplinary action is needed for this crash.

ASP’s director released a statement Tuesday on the case:

“The loss of life in any traffic crash is tragic and I want to extend my condolences to the Braun and Jenkins families,” said Col. Bill Bryant.

