Craig Strickland Foundation formed a year after singer's death

Arkansas-native and former lead singer of Backroad Anthem, Craig Strickland, is still inspiring others a year after his death.

According to KHOG-TV, Craig Strickland and Chase Morland died during a hunting trip in Oklahoma.

His family has set up the Craig Strickland Foundation to make sure Craig’s legacy continues to help others.

His family said apart from his music, many connected with him because of his faith.

The foundation will help the Student Mobilization group at the University of Arkansas, which builds religious leaders on campuses across the country.

CSF’s first event will be a hunting trip at Kaw Lake in Oklahoma.

There will also be 2 memorial scholarships awarded to students at Alma and Van Buren high schools in the name of the two men.

If you would like to donate to the Craig Strickland Foundation, click here.

