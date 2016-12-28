Police release names of men found with pipe bomb during traffic stop

Dec. 30 Update: We now know the names of the two men who police found with homemade explosives Wednesday morning.

According to Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose, Peter Mathis and Steven Mathis, from the Batesville area, were arrested after the traffic stop uncovered a pipe bomb.

The Hardy Police Department is investigating, along with Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the discovery of homemade explosives found in a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose, two men have been taken into custody after an officer pulled over the driver on Highway 62/412 at Holden Lane at about 3:40 Wednesday morning.

The men were pulled over for fictitious tags.

When the officer got information from the suspects, he learned the suspects also had warrants for their arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found what appeared to be explosive devices.

The Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad was called in to investigate.

Rose said the bomb squad determined the devices to be homemade pipe bombs. They then safely disarmed the devices.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android