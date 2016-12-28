Owners have plan for Sears location

One of the last stores from the old Indian Mall in Jonesboro announced they would be closing their doors in 2017 but people in town said they never really spent too much time at the store.

Sears announced Tuesday they would be closing in mid-April.

Region 8 News talked to people at various businesses on Caraway Road Wednesday afternoon about the store’s announcement.

Many said they didn’t shop at Sears.

They said the only reasons they come to Caraway Road are to eat, get groceries from Kroger or shop at Old Navy.

Some people said the closing of other stores, like Hastings and K-Mart, are bad signs for the area.

Others still have hope that Caraway Road will continue to draw business into town.

Bruce Burrow, one of the members of the partnership that owns the land where Sears is located, told Region 8 News that they have known about the closing for a while.

He said they have been working on a plan for that area when they leave but would not discuss the details of their plans.

Sully’s recently moved from Downtown Jonesboro to Caraway Road and said they are not concerned with the recent closings.

They said there is still plenty of traffic on the road to keep their tables full.

