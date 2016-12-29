Neighbors stunned after Wednesday night double homicide

Some residents on Miller Street in Jonesboro said they are scared after hearing about the double homicide that occurred Wednesday night.

Benjamin Smith and Tammy Brock have been living on Miller Street for about two months.

They do not understand why someone would want to hurt Charles Jones or Kenny Coleman.

“They were never any trouble or anything,” Brock said.

Wednesday night, Smith said a man came to their door during dinner.

The man needed a phone to call the police.

“Cause Mr. Kenny he said was unresponsive and Charles was bleeding everywhere,” Smith said.

After they called the police, Smith went next door to where Coleman and Jones were found.

He could not describe what he saw and said it would be something he would struggle with for a while.

“It's a little crazy you know,” Smith said. “They were cool people with me. They say 'Hey how you doing man.' You know, courteous to one another, the way it needs to be. I feel bad man.”

Both Brock and Smith said they did not hear anything strange coming from the home just a few feet away from them.

They did not find out what happened until the man arrived at their door.

Even though they have not been there long, the couple said they do not plan to live there much longer.

“By Monday, we're out of here,” Smith said. “I can't live around this. No way.”

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes said Thursday that they are still investigating the incident.

He explained that what they need now is information that could help them bring those responsible to justice.

“We want people who may know something whether they think it's of particular value or not, if they know something about this, if they saw something, heard something, experienced something, we want them to come forward,” Holmes said. “Victims are unable to speak for themselves so we want any witnesses to come forward and speak for those victims.”

He said anyone who may think they have something that could help can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP.

