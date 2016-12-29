Common cold symptoms affect many during winter months

Many people tend to dodge influenza during the flu season or winter months which is why it's a shock to most when they fall ill to symptoms of a common cold.

“What happens is as we are inside staying warm, we are passing our bugs back and forth,” said Dr. Shane Speights with New York Institute of Technology at Arkansas State University. “All these different types of viruses are passed back and forth easily when we are in close contact. We are talking about potentially 150 different viruses a person can be affected by.”

Speights said symptoms could vary anywhere from a headache to an upset stomach.

“Tis the season to get sick,” said Speights. “Viruses are circulating and will circulate. When it comes down to the flu, get vaccinated, but in any case, wash your hands at all times.”

Krystal Soo, pharmacist and owner of Soo’s Drugstore, agreed, saying with the constant spread of germs, people are prone to be infected by something.

“Usually this time of year we are busy seeing people with strep, bacterial infections, the flu,” said Soo. “We have about a 25% increase in prescriptions so yes, it gets busy.”

Speights said washing your hands is not the only thing that you can do to help prevent or cure a cold.

“Drink lots of water, eat good foods, but automatically assume that if you are experiencing symptoms, you are contagious and need to contact your doctor,” said Speights.

Speights also added to always remember “mom’s homemade chicken noodle soup” because it has been proven in recent studies to help manage sickness.?

