Midnight on Main to raise money for downtown Jonesboro

What started as an idea is now a reality for the Downtown Jonesboro Association as they prepare for their first New Year’s Eve celebration.

“I was thinking about this about two years ago but wasn’t able to get anything started, but now that we have enough staff, we said this is our year to finally make this happen,” said Hailey Knight, executive director of the Downtown Jonesboro Association.

The event, Midnight on Main, is a fundraiser that will take place Saturday night 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. in Studio 402 off Main Street. The theme of the event is a mascaraed ball.

“We came up with the mascaraed idea, you know giving people a chance to dress up for fun,” Knight said.

Tickets cost $75 per person and will include drinks, food, photos, dancing and more.

Knight said the money raised will go toward the Downtown Jonesboro Association.

“We will use the money for future projects,” Knight said. “Downtown Jonesboro is the place to eat, shop and live so we do all we can to promote it and this is a fun way to do so.”

Knight said their goal was to raise $10,000 and so far they have raised over half of that.

“We have had a great response from people all over wanting to come to Jonesboro to go into the new year,” said Knight. “Our downtown is such a gem and for us to be able to show off downtown Jonesboro with an event like this, that is everything that we could ask for.”

Knight said if you would like to attend and still need a ticket, contact them at 870-919-6176 or email them at info@downtownjonesboro.com.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android