Deputy: 'Intoxicated' man swings knife at people

A Mountain Home man has been arrested for aggravated assault after police said he swung a knife at two people while he was intoxicated.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Dominic Anthony Swingle, 24, was arrested Thursday, December 29.

Deputies said Swingle was intoxicated and “acting aggressively” toward two people before he left the scene at 144 County Road 989 shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Deputies were called back to the residence a short time later and found Swingle “passed out in the kitchen with blood all around him”, a news release stated.

A deputy found Swingle had a large cut to his hand. He was taken to the hospital and then the jail.

Swingle reportedly told deputies that he cut his hand when he stabbed a tree with the knife.

Swingle is in jail on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court again January 5, 2017.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android