Two towns 'officially' become one on New Year's Day

Starting January 1, 2017, residents who used to live in College City will become residents of Walnut Ridge.

The two towns will consolidate officially on Sunday after residents voted in favor of consolidation earlier this year.

More than 300 people voted in favor of the plan as compared to the 44 people against.

Residents who live in College City get the same services, including police and fire protection, as citizens who live in Walnut Ridge.

The two towns have already redrawn ward lines and participated in the general election.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android