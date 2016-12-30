Two towns 'officially' become one on New Year's Day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two towns 'officially' become one on New Year's Day

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Starting January 1, 2017, residents who used to live in College City will become residents of Walnut Ridge.

The two towns will consolidate officially on Sunday after residents voted in favor of consolidation earlier this year.

More than 300 people voted in favor of the plan as compared to the 44 people against.

Residents who live in College City get the same services, including police and fire protection, as citizens who live in Walnut Ridge.

The two towns have already redrawn ward lines and participated in the general election.

