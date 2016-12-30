Police investigate pharmacy break-in - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police investigate pharmacy break-in

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Someone used their carpentry skills to break into a Jonesboro pharmacy and steal less than $500 in medication.

According to a Jonesboro police report, two suspect donning masks and gloves used a hammer to break into Camp’s Pharmacy, 4109 Johnson Avenue at 2:00 a.m. Thursday. Once they entered the pharmacy, they took Tylenol with codeine, hydrocodone and promethazine.

The responding officer found that surveillance video showed both suspects wearing masks and gloves. He said the two suspects ran straight to the shelves after breaking the glass front door.

No suspects have been listed.

