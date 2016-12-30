Man arrested for wrecking stolen vehicle

A White County man was arrested for stealing a vehicle and crashing it during a brief chase with a deputy.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, James Paul Wilson, 52, of Searcy was arrested Friday morning when a deputy noticed a vehicle “driving erratically”.

The incident took place on Highway 16 in Searcy.

When the deputy tried to stop Wilson, the vehicle crossed several yards until it got to Wallace Bell Road.

The vehicle flipped when Wilson tried to cross a ditch and barbed wire fence.

The 2000 Chevy pickup truck was reported stolen out of Searcy. Wilson was also wanted for warrants out of other departments.

Wilson was given a $10,505 bond and ordered to appear in court in March 2017.

