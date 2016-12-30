Hardy fire crews respond to restaurant fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hardy fire crews respond to restaurant fire

Downhome Country Kitchen (Source: Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose)
Fire at Downhome Country Kitchen (Source: Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson)
Downhome Country Kitchen (Source: Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose) Downhome Country Kitchen (Source: Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

It may be a while before a popular Hardy restaurant and hangout was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon.

Downhome Country Kitchen, located on Highway 412/63, caught on fire at around 2:00 Friday afternoon. Several customers were inside the business when the fire began.

When fire crews arrived, they observed flames on the south side of the building.

All the customers and staff were able to safely get out of the building.

According to Hardy Assistant Fire Chief Jason Griffin, the back corner of the building was heavily damaged. Hardy received assistance from Highland and Cherokee Village.

Initially, it appears the fire began in a wall but the cause has not been determined.

Region 8's Japhanie Gray is in Hardy and will have more details on Region 8 News at 10.

