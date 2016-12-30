Reward offered in unsolved murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Reward offered in unsolved murder case

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

While Jonesboro police continue to investigate this week’s double murder, the estate of Clifford Toney made a donation in an attempt to solve another unsolved murder.

The Estate of Clifford Toney made a $5,000 contribution to Crimestoppers as a reward to solve the murder of Brian Kyle Gipson.

Gipson was found shot to death on Curtview Street in 2015.

His murder has not been solved.

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest in this case, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • PERFECT: Student scores 36 on ACT

    PERFECT: Student scores 36 on ACT

    Monday, April 3 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-04-03 17:28:10 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-04-03 19:56:19 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    It's a goal most high school students strive for, but only a few achieve; a perfect score on a college entrance exam.

    It's a goal most high school students strive for, but only a few achieve; a perfect score on a college entrance exam.

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in vehicle collision

    1 killed, 2 injured in vehicle collision

    Monday, April 3 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:04:07 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-04-03 19:53:58 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    One woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon.

    One woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon.

  • Deadline extended for LPN program in Kennett

    Deadline extended for LPN program in Kennett

    Monday, April 3 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-04-03 17:14:11 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:52:24 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Those wishing to enroll in Three Rivers College’s practical nursing program on its Kennett campus have a little more time to do so.

    Those wishing to enroll in Three Rivers College’s practical nursing program on its Kennett campus have a little more time to do so.

    •   
Powered by Frankly