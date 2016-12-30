Reward offered in unsolved murder case

While Jonesboro police continue to investigate this week’s double murder, the estate of Clifford Toney made a donation in an attempt to solve another unsolved murder.

The Estate of Clifford Toney made a $5,000 contribution to Crimestoppers as a reward to solve the murder of Brian Kyle Gipson.

Gipson was found shot to death on Curtview Street in 2015.

His murder has not been solved.

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest in this case, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android