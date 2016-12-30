Large grass fire reported near KAIT transmitter tower

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large grass fire near the Egypt area close to KAIT's transmitter tower.

According to Chris Ditto, fire chief of the Hoxie Fire Department, fire departments and members of the Arkansas Forestry Commission are on the scene.

Ditto said the fire is currently out of control.

KAIT has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

