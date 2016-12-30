Statement From Drew Morgan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Below is a statement from Arkansas senior wide receiver Drew Morgan who was ejected during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

Drew Morgan Statement

“I want to apologize to my family, my coaches, the University of Arkansas, and the entire Razorback family for being ejected from the game last night. Everyone who knows me and has watched me play football my entire career knows that is not who I am, not what I am about, and not how I want to be perceived…ever.

I have been honored to be a part of the Razorback family and have enjoyed the many experiences, both on and off the field, over the last four years. It has been a fun, incredible journey for me and I couldn’t have selected a university better suited for me to grow up, play football, earn a degree, and spend my life doing what I love to do. To all my friends, teammates, family, administration, and coaching staff, I appreciate all of the trust you have placed in me and hope that I will continue to make you proud in all I do on and off the field as I move into the next phase of my career.

I will always be a Razorback and carry that distinction with honor, respect, and great pride! I’m excited about continuing to represent the Razorback nation in the future as I’ve done the past four years. Go Hogs!”