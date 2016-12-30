Statement From Jeremy Sprinkle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Below is a statement from Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle who missed Thursday night’s Belk Bowl due to suspension.

Jeremy Sprinkle Statement

“To my family, friends, teammates, coaching staff, colleagues, the University of Arkansas, Razorback nation, the Belk Bowl, and, most of all, the young children that look up to me, I am truly sorry for this unfortunate and completely avoidable occurrence.

I have embarrassed myself, my team, and my parents, who raised me to be an upstanding man of high moral character. In looking back at the events, I realize I have the sole power and control to avoid negative situations such as these.

As with any setback, I will use it as an opportunity to learn from my mistakes and be a better person going forward. With this being my last collegiate football game, this was a difficult lesson, but I understand and accept personal responsibility for my shortcomings.

Over the next few weeks and months, I will reflect on not only my poor decision, but also my accomplishments during my career. I will learn from this and be a better man because of it.”