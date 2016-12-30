Jonesboro man arrested for fighting officer, resisting arrest

Jonesboro police arrested a man after he fought off an officer during his arrest, sending that officer to the hospital.

According to a police report, Officer Christopher Jefferson went to the JETS bus station on Lacy Drive Thursday night to speak with the wife of Johnny Turner, 50.

Jefferson said he was trying to locate Turner because his parole officer had not been able to get a hold of him and Turner was suspected of having methamphetamine.

Turner later pulled into the JETS bus station and Jefferson followed him.

Turner pulled over, got out of his car and reportedly shouted, “You ain’t got no reason to be messing with me, you ain’t got nothing on me,” before running off.

The report added that Turner fell on the grass so the officer jumped on top of him, trying to take him into custody.

That’s when the officer and Turner began to fight.

The report stated Turner tried to grab Jefferson’s taser while he tried to use it on the suspect.

According to the report, Jefferson was later able to use his taser on Turner, but he was unaffected and removed his pants before being tackled to the ground, again.

Turner then removed a meth pipe and began breaking it, while also continuing to fight the officer.

The report said Turner bit Jefferson in the both arms and slapped away his taser.

He was shocked several times before finally regaining control.

Several JETS bus employees also assisted during the fight.

Another officer arrived on scene and helped take Turner into custody.

Jefferson was taken to St. Bernards for his injuries.

Turner faces several charges including second-degree battery, drug possession, and criminal mischief, all felonies.

