Corning looks to expand businesses in 2017

One Region 8 community plans to try to expand its economic growth as the calendar prepares to turn to 2017.

Corning Mayor Rob Young said that one of his top priorities as mayor has been contacting businesses.

He said that many residents who live in or around Corning are looking for more opportunities for local employment.

Young added the problem only intensifies due to many Corning residents commuting to Jonesboro for work.

“We'd love to have jobs,” Young said. “We'd love to have factories, grocery stores, motels, and restaurants. That's what I'm hoping for.”

Ford said that some small businesses have been built in the area, but he added the city is in need of larger businesses.

He said he plans to enter 2017 by continuing to research and contact businesses daily in order to bring larger companies to the area.

