Sikeston police investigating car wash theft

Police in Sikeston are investigating a burglary that happened at the Finley’s Car Wash on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to a news release, a male approached the car wash around 6:00 a.m. and used a pry bar and his vehicle to break into the car wash.

Police say the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with facial hair, glasses and driving a possible silver Ford-F150.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android