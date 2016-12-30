Letter states Adam Shipman will not face charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Letter states Adam Shipman will not face charges

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Region 8 News received a copy of a letter sent to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington that stated former Jonesboro police officer Adam Shipman will not face charges. 

The letter stated that during an investigation into the allegations that Shipman uploaded child pornography to the cloud, they determined two things. 

The first was that "the image at issue did not depict sexually explicit conduct."

The second was that "Mr. Shipman did not knowingly obtain the image."

