Police department to take part in sobriety checkpoints for first - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police department to take part in sobriety checkpoints for first time

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GRUBBS, AR (KAIT) -

One Region 8 police department is preparing for the new year by stopping vehicles for sobriety checkpoints over the weekend.

Members with the Grubbs Police Department said this will be their first time participating in the sobriety checkpoints for New Year’s Eve.

However, before they’re allowed to patrol Jackson County, Grubbs police officers must complete a Sobriety Checkpoint Technician Class.

The class, led by Police Chief Derrick Person, allows officers to receive training hours and to go over the guidelines before they stop vehicles.

“It's going to include the bat mobile which is from Black River Technical College,” Person said. “The bat mobile provides a lot of help that will assist in sobriety checks and the check points are to be set up in the areas of Grubbs, Diaz and Amagon.”

Person said drivers can be cited for other violations during the sobriety check such as no proof of insurance, missing driver’s license, or having a suspended license.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • PERFECT: Student scores 36 on ACT

    PERFECT: Student scores 36 on ACT

    Monday, April 3 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-04-03 17:28:10 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-04-03 19:56:19 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    It's a goal most high school students strive for, but only a few achieve; a perfect score on a college entrance exam.

    It's a goal most high school students strive for, but only a few achieve; a perfect score on a college entrance exam.

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in vehicle collision

    1 killed, 2 injured in vehicle collision

    Monday, April 3 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:04:07 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-04-03 19:53:58 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    One woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon.

    One woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon.

  • Deadline extended for LPN program in Kennett

    Deadline extended for LPN program in Kennett

    Monday, April 3 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-04-03 17:14:11 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:52:24 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Those wishing to enroll in Three Rivers College’s practical nursing program on its Kennett campus have a little more time to do so.

    Those wishing to enroll in Three Rivers College’s practical nursing program on its Kennett campus have a little more time to do so.

    •   
Powered by Frankly