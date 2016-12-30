Police department to take part in sobriety checkpoints for first time

One Region 8 police department is preparing for the new year by stopping vehicles for sobriety checkpoints over the weekend.

Members with the Grubbs Police Department said this will be their first time participating in the sobriety checkpoints for New Year’s Eve.

However, before they’re allowed to patrol Jackson County, Grubbs police officers must complete a Sobriety Checkpoint Technician Class.

The class, led by Police Chief Derrick Person, allows officers to receive training hours and to go over the guidelines before they stop vehicles.

“It's going to include the bat mobile which is from Black River Technical College,” Person said. “The bat mobile provides a lot of help that will assist in sobriety checks and the check points are to be set up in the areas of Grubbs, Diaz and Amagon.”

Person said drivers can be cited for other violations during the sobriety check such as no proof of insurance, missing driver’s license, or having a suspended license.

