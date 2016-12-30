Psychologist offers tips on keeping resolutions - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Psychologist offers tips on keeping resolutions

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

With the new year approaching, the prospect of New Year’s resolutions is an absolute certain among many in Region 8.

One psychologist said in order to fulfill your resolutions and keep them intact for an entire year, the goals you set should be realistic.

Dr. Kristin Addison-Brown said being specific with your goals is better than being broad and in order to have healthier habits, define what specific things you plan to do.

“The percentage of people who actually follow through on their New Year’s resolutions is pretty low and I think that's because we do tend to make these broad sweeping things, in terms of our resolutions,” Addison-Brown said. “If we would be more specific, I think people would do a better job at sticking with them.”

Addison-Brown also said another tip is to write your goals down on paper because it would make them more tangible.

