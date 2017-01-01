NEA Baptist welcomes first baby of 2017

Shortly after many households did the annual countdown to the new year, a new life entered the world.

First-time parents Edward and Kelsey Evans spent their New Year’s Eve at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital awaiting the birth of their daughter, Lyric Hazel Evans.

“We have waited a long time for her,” said Kelsey. “It’s kind of surreal that she is here.”

Kelsey said they found out they were having a baby in April and a month later, decided to break the news to their family members during Edward’s graduation party.

“I had it at the top of my graduating hat, so it was really cool,” said Edward.

Lyric was initially expected Dec. 30. But, because Kelsey had an induced labor, she didn’t make her debut until 1:16 a.m., exactly 20 hours after the Evans were admitted to the hospital.

“It was a crazy time,” said Edward. “Coming into it and knowing what was going to happen, it was still hectic, but we have been ready. We have had the vehicle loaded, and we have been ready to go.”

Kelsey said they are prepared to be parents, but they are happier knowing their baby girl is healthy.

“She proved to us that you can't control anything about anything, so we are going to be there to guide her for sure,” said Kelsey. “Guide her and love her.”

