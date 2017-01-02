Police investigating men shot on New Year's Day

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting.

According to Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, the shooting happened on East Missouri Street around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Jefferson said two men in their 20s were shot. Both were taken to Regional One in Memphis.

Police could not confirm the victim’s condition or release the details surrounding the shooting.

It’s also unclear if police have made any arrests or have any persons of interest.

