Man flees deputies on motorcycle, then runs before arrest

Jason Chorba (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Jason Chorba (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
Crashed motorcycle (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Crashed motorcycle (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man who tried to drive away, then run away from deputies is spending the beginning of 2017 in jail.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says Jason Chorba of Mountain Home was arrested New Years Day after a suspicious person complaint.

According to the sheriff, the 38-year-old man was seen driving a motorcycle around an abandoned house on Tucker Cemetery Road Sunday afternoon.

As sheriff's deputies attempted to make contact with Chorba, he accelerated near a residence in the 2100-block of Tucker Cemetery and a chase began.

Montgomery says Chorba crashed the motorcycle into a wooden fence, hopped a barbed-wire fence, and ran about three-quarters of a mile before surrendering.

Deputies found a drug pipe on Chorba during the arrest, the sheriff states.

Chorba faces several misdemeanor charges including possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to have outstanding warrants from the sheriff's office and the Mountain Home Police Department.

He is in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of $5,485 bond and will appear in district court on Feb. 2.

