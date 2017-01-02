Hail reported as storms move through the area - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hail reported as storms move through the area

(Source: Lucas Jones) (Source: Lucas Jones)
(Source: Jana Holmes) (Source: Jana Holmes)
(Source: Rachel Howard) (Source: Rachel Howard)
(KAIT) -

Some in Region 8 are reporting hail as storms move through parts of the area.

Residents in Newport and Valley View are sending photos showing pea-sized hail.

Jonesboro also experienced hail Monday morning.

In addition to possible thunderstorms, the area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 4 p.m. Monday.

To check on what's happening with your local forecast, download our StormTRACK8 Weather App.

You can also check our website for the latest weather conditions and radar.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:32:22 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:46:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, one motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, a motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

  • New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:30:13 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:45:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

  • Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:13:17 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:31:10 GMT
    Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly