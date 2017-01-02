Hail reported as storms move through the area

Some in Region 8 are reporting hail as storms move through parts of the area.

Residents in Newport and Valley View are sending photos showing pea-sized hail.

Jonesboro also experienced hail Monday morning.

In addition to possible thunderstorms, the area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 4 p.m. Monday.

