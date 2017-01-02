Lightning strike reported, crews respond to small gas main fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lightning strike reported, crews respond to small gas main fire

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County Dispatch states crews responded to a small fire at a gas main following a reported lightning strike.

Crews went to the intersection of E. Highland and Commerce near the Thomas & Betts Corporation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:32:22 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:46:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, one motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, a motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

  • New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:30:13 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:45:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

  • Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:13:17 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:31:10 GMT
    Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly