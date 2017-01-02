JPD: Nearly $41K SUV stolen from dealership

A Jonesboro dealership called police over the holiday weekend after discovering a pricey vehicle was stolen.

According to an incident report from JPD, Officer Justin Thompson went to Central Chevrolet, 3207 Stadium Blvd., Saturday in reference to a stolen 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The gray SUV is valued at nearly $41,000.

Thompson spoke with a manager who said the SUV was taken from the dealership parking lot on Dec. 29. He told the officer he saw the theft via surveillance cameras.

The manager said he saw a "gray older model Jeep" drive around the parking lot and pull up to the Tahoe. Then, someone got out of the passenger side, entered the SUV, and drove away.

The officer looked at the video and verified the manager's statement, according to the report.

However, the officer was not able to get a description of the suspects or the Jeep's license plate number.

Thompson was told the SUV and other vehicles were in the process of being staged and that the keys were inside at the time of the theft.

Employees did not notice the Tahoe was stolen until a customer wanted to buy it over the weekend.

OnStar was contacted by the officer in an attempt to locate the SUV, but they were unable to immediately locate it.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android